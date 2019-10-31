Heritage Bank Pledges Continued Support For Women Empowerment

Managing Director, Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, stated this at the “Raising Girls Summit ‘19” which held in Lagos last Friday as part of activities to commemorate the International day of the Girl-Child.

Sekibo, who was represented at the event by the Regional Executive, Lagos & South-West, Heritage Bank, Dike Dimiri, disclosed that the lender sponsored the “Raising Girls Summit ‘19” because as he put it: “At Heritage Bank, we are committed to anything that represents women empowerment.”

According to him, the Bank has been in the vanguard of promoting financial literacy and financial inclusion especially among women because it believes that this is key for advancement in today’s dynamic world.

He said: “If we can start promoting financial inclusion especially among the girl child, then we can stand a better chance of having our children growing up to help build a strong financial system. Heritage Bank has been in the fore front of trying to ensure that financial inclusion is not just for adults but for children and more so at a very early age.”

Sekibo, who noted that Heritage Bank actively participates in financial literacy programme organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in different parts of the country every year, assured organizers of “Raising Girls Summit ‘19” of Heritage Bank’s continuous support

Organsied by The Green Girl Company Limited, (organizers of the Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant), the Raising Girls Summit, is part of a global effort to empower, and deliberate on issues affecting the girl-child in Africa.

It is also aimed at influencing social change and policies to ensure the better life and the future prospect of girls in Africa.

In her remarks at the event, the Green Girl Company Limited CEO, Dr. May Ikeora, thanked Heritage Bank for its support for the summit, adding that with the lender’s support, the organisation was making valuable contribution to Nigeria and the world.

She advised young girls not to focus on what society can do for them, but on what they can contribute to the society.

Also speaking at the event, a former “Miss Nigeria”, Helen Prest-Ajayi, stated that if the girl-child is better educated, the country would be a better place for all Nigerians.