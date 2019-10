The Nigerian Bar Association,Ota branch this morning began a protest against the state of the bad roads in Ota,Ogun State which has made life very miserable for all resident.

The protest is led by the Chairman,Isaac ogbah who told pressmen that most of the roads are indeed Federal roads .He called on both the State and Federal government to fix the roads.

Mr Adesina Ogunlana ,the former Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association,Ikeja was at the protest to support Ota branch.