Trinidad and Tobago born rapper and singer, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty a.k.a Nicki Minaj has displayed wedding ring worth 1.1million dollars bought by husband Kenneth Petty.

Kenneth Petty was involved in every step of the design and making of her giant square-cut jewel, which took several months.

Rafaello Jewelers said that Petty commissioned them to make the design of the wedding band as well as the finished piece delivery and handing over what was estimated to be 1.1 million dollars for the ring.