Zenith Bank GMD proud of Eaglets

Zenith Bank Plc, partners of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has hailed the team for booking a place in the last 16 stage of the competition.

We have a good record in this competition and we expect the Eaglets to go far in the tournament,” noted Zenith Bank’s Group Managing Director, Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

To berth in the last 16 in Brazil, the Golden Eaglets defeated Hungary 4-2 last Saturday and capped it with another 3-2 defeat of Ecuador on Tuesday.

In the two matches, the team came back from 2-1 down to win at 4-2 and 3-2 respectively.

“It is not easy to achieve victory from a losing position. It shows determination and good fighting spirit.

The Zenith Bank boss added that his outfit was proud of the impact made by some players in the team who emerged from the Future Eagles project the bank is having with the NFF.

In Brazil, some of the Future project products in the team are Usman IBRAHIM, Samson TIJANI (c), Olakunle Olusegun, Akinkunmi Amoo and Divine Nwachukwu.

“We are happy that the partnership is a boost to the country’s football and this is enough to make us do more for football and sports in general,” Onyeagwu added.

Tijani scored two goals while Usman scored one in the 4-2 win Nigeria recorded over Hungary. Amao and Olusegun are yet to hit target but they have been impressive in the two games.

Nigeria’s last group match is against Australia tomorrow.