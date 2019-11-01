15 rescued from Lagos ‘torture centre’, pastor arrested

A pastor, Joseph Ojo, has been arrested for allegedly using his church, the Blessing of Goodness Healing Church, Ijegun area of Lagos, as a detention centre for mentally ill persons and persons suffering from various ailments and social vices.

Ojo was arrested after 15 sick persons, who were chained inside a building on his church premises, were rescued by men of the Lagos State Police Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Isheri-Osun Division.

The police stormed the church on Wednesday following a tip-off by the National President of the Eagle Crime Awareness and Prevention Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, Samuel Adam