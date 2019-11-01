EFCC boss refuses to comment on Tinubu’s Bullion vans’ petition

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has refused to comment on a petition submitted against All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu.

Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, had last week submitted a petition against Tinubu for having two cash-laden bullion vans in his compound on the eve of the presidential elections in February.

Tinubu had stated during an interview that the money belonged to him and he was free to distribute it to his supporters since he was not a government official.

Incidentally, the EFCC is currently prosecuting the son-in-law of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for attempting to distribute money ahead of the same election.

Meanwhile, Adeyanju said in a Facebook post that he had not been contacted by the EFCC since he submitted the petition.