Afe Babalola University To Flog Students Caught Holding Hands With Opposite Sex

Afee Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, owned by foremost lawyer, Afe Babalola, has enacted a new rule demanding any student of the institution caught holding hands or publicly displaying affection for a member of the opposite sex to be severely flogged.

The rule was said to have been laid down by Babalola himself through the Dean of Students Affairs, Mr Babatunde Wahab, in a bid to curb immoral acts from taking place in the school.

The students were told that the order was to ensure that students live an upright life as they were considered not to be adults yet.

Wahab said, “You are not adults yet. When you are 18, 19, 20, you can do whatever you like with your lives but outside the university.

“We are begging you all in the name of everything that you so much cherish in your life not to allow any boy or anybody to hold your hand.