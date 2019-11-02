Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

APC chieftain survives ghastly motor accident

November 2, 2019

Professor Eugene Aliegba on Friday survived a ghastly motor accident.He is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State.

He was travelling from Keffi,  Nassarawa State to Benue State , to attend a burial ceremony of a close associate.

The accident happened along Lafia – Makurdi Federal highway, around Daudu village in Benue state.

his car somersaulted several times, leaving him in trauma as he was pulled  out of the wrecked SUV Toyota jeep   through  the front glasses.

He is now on admission at an undisclosed hospital in Makurdi  receiving treatment.

Professor Aliegba first served as Commissioner in the administration of Governor Gabriel Suswam in three different ministries.

He was a governorship aspirant twice on the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) platform ,r he later joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2019 election and was appointed key member of Jime-Ode campaign council ..

He remained a APC loyal party man even after the party suffered defeat at the polls.

