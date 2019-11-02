APC chieftain survives ghastly motor accident

Professor Eugene Aliegba on Friday survived a ghastly motor accident.He is a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State.

He was travelling from Keffi, Nassarawa State to Benue State , to attend a burial ceremony of a close associate.

The accident happened along Lafia – Makurdi Federal highway, around Daudu village in Benue state.

his car somersaulted several times, leaving him in trauma as he was pulled out of the wrecked SUV Toyota jeep through the front glasses.

He is now on admission at an undisclosed hospital in Makurdi receiving treatment.

Professor Aliegba first served as Commissioner in the administration of Governor Gabriel Suswam in three different ministries.

He was a governorship aspirant twice on the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) platform ,r he later joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2019 election and was appointed key member of Jime-Ode campaign council ..

He remained a APC loyal party man even after the party suffered defeat at the polls.