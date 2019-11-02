Cele Church uncovers fraud, drags famous members to Court

Three prominent members of the Celestial Church of Christ have been charged to court for defrauding her of monies running into several millions of naira.

John Rotimi Omotosho aka Jorotom, Folashade Ogundipe, Boye Olaniyan and Folafunmi Integrated Limited were alleged to have committed the offence between 2006 and 2018, while serving as members of the Building Committee of the Celestial Church of Christ Basilica situated at Imeko in Ogun State.

John Rotimi Omotosho, a Superior Evangelist, was the Chairman of the Building Committee, while Folashade Ogundipe, a top female member of the church, served as Secretary. Boye Olaniyan, another member of the white garment church was not a member of the Building Committee but served as Personal Assistant to the 1st defendant, John Rotimi Omotosho aka Jorotom.

The 4th defendant, Folafunmi Integrated Limited is a limited liability company belonging to the 2nd defendant, Folashade Ogundipe.

The are four count charges filed by the Inspector General of Police against these four accused persons before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos .

At different times millions of naira were said to have been withdraw, on false pretence that they are using the money to develop Celestial Church of Christ Cathedral, Imeko, Ogun State.