Disaster averted, Overload forces Helicopter to land .. Gov.Obaseki, Oba Akinolu, VIPs on board

Chopper belonging to Caverton Helicopters has made an air return shortly after taking off from the football field of Edo State University, Iyamho.

Onboard were the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and some other very important personalities (VIPs) who attended the first convocation ceremony of the university.

The pilot of the chopper, whose identity could not be ascertained as of press time, ran the engine for some minutes and then took off.

The helicopter had just gained a few meters of altitude when the pilot suddenly aborted the ascension and returned to the field.

The pilot of an Air Force chopper nearby joined his Caverton colleague to carry out a quick troubleshooting.

In the end, five passengers, including the aides of the Lagos monarch, dropped from the Caverton chopper, indicating the possibility of an earlier overload.

With five passengers off, the helicopter later took off and flew smoothly.