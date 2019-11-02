Falana sues Army over “Nigerians -must- go- with- ID card always” agenda

The planned nationwide operation scheduled for November 1, to December 23, 2019, by which Nigerian citizens would be required to move about with means of identification may be on hold.

There is an order seeking an interim injunction restraining the three defendants from going on with the plan pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Femi Falana is the one dragging the Nigerian Army, it’s Chief of Army Staff and the Attorney-General of the Federation before the Federal High Court in Lagos over the planned Operation Positive Identification by the military.

Falana,says it is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The Lawyer argued that the planned operation violates his right and that of other Nigerian citizens to liberty, as encapsulated in Section 35 respectively of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.