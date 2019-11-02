Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FIFA U-17 W/Cup: Nigeria Qualify Despite 2-1 Loss To Australia

Younews Ng November 2, 2019 Entertainment, News, Promo, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 10 Views

Nigeria’s golden eaglets lost to Australia 2-1 in a dead rubber third group B match at the ongoing FIFA U-17 world cup at the Estadio Bezerrao in Brazil. A goal by Peter Olawale was not enough to overturn the brace from Australia’s Noah Botic, which ensured a first-ever win for the Aussies over Nigeria at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, after six attempts.

The golden eaglets failed to pull a comeback, unlike the other two group fixtures which they recorded victories, but secured six points from a possible nine, and finished top of the group Coach Manu Garba’s boys could not be overtaken by Ecuador’s 3-2 victory over Hungary in the other group game played simultaneously due to a superior goal advantage.

Nigeria will play their round of 16 match on November 5.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Four rescued, as 2nd floor decking collapses in Lagos

Number of persons trapped  yet to be ascertained, as four construction workers were rescued from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.