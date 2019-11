Number of persons trapped yet to be ascertained, as four construction workers were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building on Friday in Lagos.

The incident occurred at 4:10pm around Glover Court Ikoyi when the building under construction collapsed..

It was gathered that the two-storey building caved in during the decking of the second floor.

Although the cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained, sources said it could be as a result of substandard materials used.