ZENITH BANK IGNITES LAGOS WITH “STYLE BY ZENITH 2.0”

Spurred by the success of the maiden edition, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc is set to ignite Lagos with the second edition of its highly anticipated Lifestyle Fair, “Style by Zenith 2.0”, which holds from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1, 2019.

First launched in 2018, the “Style by Zenith 2.0” initiative, which was created with the objective of supporting and creating value for customers by focusing on various aspects of their lifestyle, will hold at the Eko Energy City, Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year, “Style by Zenith 2.0” takes things up a notch with the theme, “Style the Life you Desire”, aimed at encouraging Nigerians to live their best lives and be extraordinary.

“Style by Zenith 2.0” caps a year of all-encompassing customer lifestyle engagements by Zenith Bank through events such as the Aspire Music Festival, a musical concert for millennials held in Lagos in September and the Aba SME Fair organised for SMEs in the Aba Fashion Market, Abia State last month. This is in addition to the Light-Up Ceremony of the yuletide decorations on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island coming up by the second week of this month.

The three-day fair has an interesting line up of activities including runway modelling by leading Nigerian and international models accessorized by top designers, modelling masterclasses, exhibition of lifestyle, beauty, health & fitness products, food and drinks, games arcade for both children and adults as well as musical concert featuring Nigeria’s biggest artistes.

Fashion One, the leading global fashion and lifestyle channel will once again be working with Zenith Bank on the “Style by Zenith 2.0” initiative.

Attendance at the fair is free for everyone. However, the music concert is exclusively reserved for Zenith Bank customers, although non-Zenith customers can still attend the concerts by simply opening a Zenith Bank account and registering to attend at www.zenithbank.com/style.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).