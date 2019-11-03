APC may lose power, go with Buhari in 2023 -Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has expressed fear that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose power in 2023 if nothing is done urgently to re-position its leadership.

APC is a party that we hurriedly put together when we were governors because we felt that the government at that time was not living up to expectation and we wanted to make sure that we brought about change at that time.

“Right now, I think we should continue with the same pace that we started with in 2015 election but that does not seem to be the case.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave character to APC. He brought his integrity to bear on the party. He made the party what it is in the northern part of the country and the masses of the North who saw him as a true leader, and we all rode on that to achieve that victory, ..

but after the credibility of Buhari into this party, there seem to be no alternative in the same manner that will drive this party to 2023 victory.

“This is why I expressed my concern that if we are not very careful, APC might go with Buhari in 2023, and that will be a very unfortunate situation for the founding fathers of APC. The party needs to show purposeful leadership, show character,” Okorocha said