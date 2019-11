Keyamo imitates Buhari, goes on private visit to Dubai

Festus Keyamo ,the minister of state for Ministry of Labour andEmployment is on what he called a private visit to Dubai for a few days.He travelled on Saturday.

Already he had met with Dr Fahad Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria.

He said “We recalled President Buhari’s visit to the UAE and resolved to explore ways to maximize the benefits of that diplomatic shuttle in realizing the mandates of my Ministry”

But he did not disclosed, the pmain purpose of the private visit.