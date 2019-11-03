Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Make-up for dead people is very lucrative -Banke Meshida

November 3, 2019

Make up artiste Banke Meshida has revealed that make up for corpses is a lucrative, yet untapped area of the business.

“I’ve been called occasionally to do make-up for dead people but I declined. I didn’t like the first experience I had. It’s such a sorrowful space to be in and I couldn’t deal with it. It left such a bad taste.

“I found it emotionally draining and made up my mind that I wouldn’t do it again. It’s a completely different skill set because one is working on skin that is not living; the colour and shading would different.

“However, it is a very lucrative aspect of make-up artistry because not many people possess the skill. I do every other thing except making up for the dead.

