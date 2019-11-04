Army foils Boko Haram attempt to attack Lagos, 8 arrested

EIght Boko Haram suspects have been arrested in connection with plans to attack facilities in Lagos are being held by the military, the army said at the weekend.

The insurgents, it gathered, made attempts about two weeks ago to attack one of the universities in the state, but operatives of the 81 Division beat them to their game.

Four persons directly involved in the botched plan were arrested and immediately whisked to the Army Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

It was gathered that four other suspected members of the terrorist group were arrested within that period. They allegedly confessed their membership of Boko Haram.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Maj.-Gen. Olu Irefin, said the eight suspects had been transfered to Abuja.

He assured residents of Lagos and Ogun States that there was no cause for alarm, adding that there was solid security architecture in place.