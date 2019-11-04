Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu appoints Dr. Muritala as Accountant General

Younews Ng November 4, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 36 Views

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Dr. Muritala Abiodun Shefiu as the new Permanent Secretary and Accountant General of the Lagos State Treasury Office.

More later.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Senate asks Emefiele to appear over alleged fraud in PIDF exchange rates

Today, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is expected to appear before Senate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.