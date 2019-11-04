Buhari signs Offshore bill today, “Why sign in London ?” Nigerians ask

President Buhari is certainly committed to Working everywhere for the betterment of Nigeria,. this afternoon assented to the Bill amending the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act, recently passed into law by the National Assembly

Buhari is to return to Nigeria on November 17. So the bill must have been taken to him for endorsement.

But Nigerians are already raising highbrow …

“So Chief of Staff travelled with tax payers money to uk for PMB to sign a bill?

“Why will PMB sign a bill outside the sure of Nigeria..,has he now open a new presidential office in London..,has any London government come to Nigeria to sign any of their bill here.

“I’m still waiting for UK Prime Minister to come to Nigeria to spend 15 days holiday.

“We do not have serious leadership in this country, we see political positions as opportunities to travel around the world and use tax payers money for our selfish needs.

“Why not delegate to Osinbajo to sign.or is it against the constitutional provisions?..instead of Abba Kyari travelling down with document for signature.

The amended Bill will generate at least 500 million US dollars additional revenue for the Federal Government in 2020, and over one billion dollars from 2021. With him is Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.