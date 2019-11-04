Childless for 22yrs, Ayefele reveals why he initially denied his triplet

Fear ,anxiety over the survival of the tender babies make Yinka Ayefele to deny the report when it was reported.

Unknown to many, Ayefele, a Nigerian gospel musician has been carrying on in a childless marriage in the last 22 years.

Now set for a big time party in Maryland, Nigeria .He is enjoying fatherhood, saying “Triplets cry, eat and defecate same time.

“My babies were actually born on January 18, 2019. They were delivered prematurely, so initially I had to deny the reports when it went viral.

“I told those who saw me at the hospital in the USA not to disclose that I had given birth because I wanted my triplets to live.

I was so scared initially for their lives, I didn’t want anything to happen to them health. The babies have been a source of blessing to me.

“There have been a lot of changes in all that pertains to me. I also appreciate my special wife who endured for over 20 years to achieve this.

“Some women would have eloped; her family would have pressured her to leave but she was steadfast”