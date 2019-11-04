Customs says Jan 31, not border opening date

Nigeria Customs Service has said January 31, 2020 contained in a leaked memo is not terminal date for the border closure.
The Public Relations Officer, NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with one of our correspondents on Sunday.
Attah said January 31, 2020 was only the end of the first phase of the operation, not the terminal date for the entire border closure.
He said the borders would remain closed indefinitely until the objectives of the government for the operation had been fully achieved.