Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG says, 30% local input, is new condition for importation

Younews Ng November 4, 2019 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 30 Views

Nigeria will no longer tolerate repackaging of imported goods, and  Federal Government has said that goods coming into the country must have 30 per cent local input.

The government also stated that ECOWAS countries must respect rules of origin, vowing that Nigeria will no longer tolerate repackaging of imported goods.

These were some of the conditions handed down to ECOWAS countries clamouring the re-opening of the land borders which were shut over smuggling of rice, guns and other contrabands into Nigeria from the neighbouring countries.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Obono-Obla spill beans: Osinbajo officers wanted me to ‘kill’ some investigations

Obono-Obla alleged that the Office of the Vice President was “witch-hunting” him due to his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.