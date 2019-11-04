FG says, 30% local input, is new condition for importation

Nigeria will no longer tolerate repackaging of imported goods, and Federal Government has said that goods coming into the country must have 30 per cent local input.

The government also stated that ECOWAS countries must respect rules of origin, vowing that Nigeria will no longer tolerate repackaging of imported goods.

These were some of the conditions handed down to ECOWAS countries clamouring the re-opening of the land borders which were shut over smuggling of rice, guns and other contrabands into Nigeria from the neighbouring countries.