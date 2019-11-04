Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Obono-Obla spill beans: Osinbajo officers wanted me to ‘kill’ some investigations

Younews Ng November 4, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 32 Views

In a letter to Buhari, Obono-Obla claimed that he was being persecuted for choosing to be loyal to the President and that he incurred the wrath of the Office of the Vice President because he “refused to do their dictates and bidding.”

He alleged that some principal members of the office of the Vice President asked him to compromise an investigation, but he refused, hence his travail.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye. Mr. Ipaye sided with Gbolahan against me.”

In the letter dated August 29 but made available to journalists yesterday, the embattled SPIP Chairman added: “Mr. Ipaye then wrote a letter stopping an investigation of a case of contract scam reported by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in April 2018.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Senate asks Emefiele to appear over alleged fraud in PIDF exchange rates

Today, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is expected to appear before Senate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.