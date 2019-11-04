Obono-Obla spill beans: Osinbajo officers wanted me to ‘kill’ some investigations

In a letter to Buhari, Obono-Obla claimed that he was being persecuted for choosing to be loyal to the President and that he incurred the wrath of the Office of the Vice President because he “refused to do their dictates and bidding.”

He alleged that some principal members of the office of the Vice President asked him to compromise an investigation, but he refused, hence his travail.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye. Mr. Ipaye sided with Gbolahan against me.”

In the letter dated August 29 but made available to journalists yesterday, the embattled SPIP Chairman added: “Mr. Ipaye then wrote a letter stopping an investigation of a case of contract scam reported by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in April 2018.