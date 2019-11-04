Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Oshiomhole blames deputy gov Shaibu for attack on Obaseki, Oba Akiolu

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the  All Progressives Congress has blamed the Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, for the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Chancellor of Edo University, Dr Aderemi Makanjuola, and other persons at Iyahmo on Saturday.

At about 11.30 am,on Saturday the deputy governor stormed the university with over 200 Okada riders and thugs. Security officials accosted them at the gate and refused them entrance. The thugs started threatening the security men who insisted the deputy governor could enter the venue but they would not allow the thugs to gain access.”

However, Oshiomhole expresses his sincere apologies to the governor, the revered Oba of Lagos and the Chancellor over the unfortunate incident.”

