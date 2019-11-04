Sanwo Olu praises Army for foiling attempted attack on a Lagos Vasity

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the government’s commitment to the safety of residents and visitors to the State, following the arrest of some Boko Haram suspects.

The Governor, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, praised the gallantry of officers of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army who foiled an attempted attack on one of the universities in Lagos.

Referring to the operation that led to the arrest of the Boko Haram suspects by the military operatives, the Commissioner maintained that the security apparatus of the State has strategies in place to forestall any threat to the peace that exists in Lagos.

Omotoso assured citizens that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will continue to provide the equipment and resources that are necessary to fortify the security machinery of the State, saying “Lagos remains safe and residents should maintain peaceful co-existence with one another”.

He appealed to Lagosians to further complement the efforts of the security agencies by being observant, always, reporting any influx of unfamiliar people to law enforcement agencies because “security is the responsibility of all”.

The Commissioner added that unusual movements should be reported to the Lagos State Government through its Emergency Toll-Free Lines – 767 or 112.