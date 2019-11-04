Senate asks Emefiele to appear over alleged fraud in PIDF exchange rates

Today, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is expected to appear before Senate Committee on Finance.

He is expected at the Senate panel with detailed explanations on the rationale behind the exchange rates the CBN used for three key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The multi-billion dollar projects are being funded with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

The PIDF was earmarked from dollar-denominated Sovereign Wealth Fund to partly fund the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano Expressway, East-West Road and Mambilla Hydro Project.

The first three projects had already been funded to the tune of N163.8bn.

There were reports that the contracts for the projects were denominated in naira and that the CBN exchange rate for the disbursed fund was N325 to a dollar instead of the official rate of N305

This committee will like to see the contract documents for these projects and why the exchange rate for the dollar to naira was at N325 to a dollar instead of the official rate of N305 in a government to government transaction for these key infrastructure projects.