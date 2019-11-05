Cele Church Crisis: Prominent leader resigns in annoyance

Treasurer of the Board of Trustees and Director of Finance of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, Superior Evangelist Pius Olarewaju, has on Monday, 4th November, 2019, tendered yet another letter of resignation.He did before in mid July this year but he was prevailed upon to withdraw…and he did.

This time calling on the Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church to call a General Assembly Meeting of the church as a matter of urgency to enable him ‘render financial account from July 2015 (when I was given the responsibility to directly oversee the church Pastoral and Harvest accounts) to October 2019.

“I also appeal to your Eminence to authorize the coverage of the meeting proceedings live for the benefit of all our members both home and abroad who may not be able to attend the meeting.

“l am calling on the Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church, His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa to convene a General Assembly Meeting of the church as stipulated in the church constitution as a matter of urgency.”

This is sequel to several spurious allegations of misappropriation of church funds levelled against him by some disgruntled members of the church.

It would be recalled that in the last few months, the media space had been awash with unsubstantiated allegations of fraud against Olarewaju by a group led by a senior member of the church.

The group had labelled Olarewaju a ‘tyrant’ who had abused his position as the Treasurer of the church’s Board of Trustees and had succeeded in usurping the role of the Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church.

These allegations have since been denied by Olarewaju who has challenged his accusers to substantiate their claims. Months after the accusations were made, his accusers are yet to show proof that the allegations are true.

Irked by this and further disturbed that the Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church did not make a categorical pronouncement to curtail the onslaught of those making these false accusations,

Superior Evangelist Pius Olarewaju tendered a letter resigning as Treasurer of the Board of Trustees and Director of Finance and withdrawing from church activities on 15th July, 2019.

Well meaning prominent members of the church rose up to the situation and prevailed on Olarewaju to withdraw his resignation. The Pastor and Spiritual Head, in a letter dated 17th July, 2019, also rejected Olarewaju’s resignation with an assurance that he would call the false accusers to order. But this was not to be as the onslaught against Olarewaju’s person and hard earned reputation continued unabated.