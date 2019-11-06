Fashola adjudged insensitive for remark on roads

Babatunde Raji Fashola. The minister four Road and Housing has cause quite a stir with his comment that deplorable states of Nigerian roads is over hyped..

. “roads are not as bad as they are often portrayed. I know that this is going to be your headline, but the roads are not that bad,” he said.

A citizen, among other said of him “I used to think Fashola is an unusual Nigerian politician. I am disappointed.

Fashola who spoke frankly said further “When I come here to announce that a particular amount was approved for a contract that doesn’t mean the amount has been paid contrary to what you suggest.

“You are mindful also that minister of finance, different arms of government are escalating the fiscal challenges we face as a nation in trying to fund the budget.

“You are also mindful that the last few budgets in Nigeria for almost 20 years have been deficit budgets and these are terminologies that are realities and I think we should acquaint ourselves with if we are not just to report the news but also educate the public.

“You must also be aware that between awarding a contract and also mobilizing to the site there is a distance. First of all, we have to have an agreement that is the relationship between the ministry of works or any other ministry and the ministry of justice, then there is a role that banks play, they have to give a guarantee.

“Building materials – rocks, laterite, quarry, iron rods have to be ordered, construction companies don’t keep them.

“The process of producing blasting rocks requires approval from the office of ministers of justice and even the office of the NSA to get approval to get dynamite. All of these are the things that go on. So the point that I am making to you is that there is a distance between approval, implementation, actual construction and the result.”

Speaking further, the minister said road construction projects will be continued when the rains are over.

“So what we experienced in this year is unusual, it’s not a good time to be in the transport system. We also want this season to quickly end so that we can go back to work during the dry weather.”

Critizising him another person said ..I waited for more than 24 hours for a refuta or denial from the office of the super minister, Raji Babatunde Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, for the statement credited to him on the state of Roads in Nigeria.

It is a sad commentary on hypocrisy, arrogance and a grand delusion, it explains the reasons why we are where we are in this country.

For a man like Fashola, who before his appointment as Chief of Staff to Tinubu, was living in a 40ft Container, who nothing despite the suffix attached to his name SAN has no any antecedent that could make any one famaliar with his past conclude that he could even rent an apartment in Oko baba sub urb in Ebute Metta Lagos, but after few years in power as Chief of Staff, former governor , now super minister could point at sudden wealth scattered all over Lagos State , to come out and say the state of Roads in Nigeria is not as deplorable, is sheer mischief, hypocrisy, ungodliness.

There is no doubt that all the Road he flagged off in the run up to the 2019 general elections like the Otukpo – Enugu Road , which today remained one of the worse Federal roads in Nigeria, was concieved to decieve the populace

The situation is the same along the Lokoja, Kabba, Okene, Auchi, Corridors.

Fashola where are the roads???