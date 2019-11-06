Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fire guts Balogun market, factory in Lagos

November 6, 2019

Again, Balogun market in Lagos was up in flames yesterday, and the cause is unknown yet.

At the Balogun Market, emergency responders were still battling to extinguish the fire as of 10.30pm.

The fire started around 9am and the Lagos State Fire Service, Union Bank’s firefighters and other agencies have been trying to extinguish the fire but they have not been successful.

Fire also gutted a chin-chin factory belonging to Didaskalos Vado Venture in the Bariga areas of Lagos State on Tuesday.

