FRSC staff, dies in hot pursuit to arrest, Commission says otherwise

Road traffic crash that occurred in Ibadan has claimed the lives of an FRSC staff and one (1) other person who is yet to be identified.

The accident involved a Benz, Mack tipper and FRSC Hilux van around Guru Maharaji on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibadan.

The incident that occurred at about 1 pm today (Wednesday) also left many injured.

An eye witness said that the accident was caused by officials of the FRSC who were in pursuit of a tipper driver who refused to settle them.

” I learnt the FRSC guys were pursuing a tipper and in the process, they double-crossed the tipper on speed and the Benz rammed into them.

“Some of the officers escaped while the one in the video wasn’t lucky.

“Police came to the scene but they parked on the other side and couldn’t move near. I guess they were scared of the mob at the scene,” he added.

As at the time of filing this report, the dead have not been evacuated from the scene of the accident.

Officially ,the commission through Bisi Kazeem FSI,Corps Commander

Corps Public Education Officer

Federal Road Safety Corps, is saying :

“Due to the sensitivity of the incidence and the need to commence immediate investigation, the Corps Marshal has directed the Oyo

state Sector Commander to carry out full investigation into the culpable cause of the incident and report immediately.

While investigation is still on going, the public is advised to remain calm and peaceful. Meanwhile, first information report at our disposal indicates as follows:

At about midday of Wednesday, 6/11/19 around 1100HRS a team of FRSC Personnel assigned to monitor and control traffic were approached by a truck driver who intended to make an enquiry from one of the members of the team.

In the course of the inquiry, a Mercedes Benz ran into the patrol vehicle and in the process killed the arresting Marshal and the other person while they were discussing with the other FRSC Official occupying the driver’s seat who was also seriously affected by the crash.

The Sector Commander along with her Management Team inspected the area of the scene to conduct a crash investigation and also to gather information from first responders (eye witnesses).

From that investigation, it was meticulously gathered that the FRSC Patrol vehicle was not in motion when the incident occurred.

The seriously injured victim has since been rushed to the hospital for medical attention while the deceased have been taken to the morgue.

The Corps Marshal commiserates with all affected and sends his condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured victim quick recovery.”