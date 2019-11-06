Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria 1 – 3 Netherlands Eaglets out of the World Cup

November 6, 2019 Sports

The West Africans dreams of winning the age-grade tournament for a record sixth time came to an end after losing to the Oranje

Nigeria have been eliminated from the 2019 Fifa U-17 World Cup after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in Tuesday’s Round of 16 match.

Sontje Hansen’s hat-trick led Manu Garba’s boys out of Brazil as the Oranje advanced into the quarter-finals.

Nigeria paid dearly for their poor defending in the opening minutes of the encounter at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, conceding two goals in the first 20 minutes.

Forward Sontje Hansen netted a hat-trick to propel the Netherlands past Nigeria 3-1 and into the quarter-finals at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019.

The Ajax product produced two goals in the opening 15 minutes to put his side in front, then placed the match out of reach for the Nigerians with his penalty in the 80th minute.

The result means the Dutch will match up with either Paraguay or Argentina in their quarter-final, while the Golden Eaglets – five-time winners of this tournament – are heading home.

