Nigeria 1 – 3 Netherlands Eaglets out of the World Cup

The West Africans dreams of winning the age-grade tournament for a record sixth time came to an end after losing to the Oranje

Nigeria have been eliminated from the 2019 Fifa U-17 World Cup after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in Tuesday’s Round of 16 match.

Sontje Hansen’s hat-trick led Manu Garba’s boys out of Brazil as the Oranje advanced into the quarter-finals.

Nigeria paid dearly for their poor defending in the opening minutes of the encounter at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, conceding two goals in the first 20 minutes.

