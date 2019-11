Lizzy Evoeme who played the character ‘Ovuleria’ in the ‘New Masquerade’s NTA series in the 70s and 80s as Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo alias 4.30’s wife is alive, contrary to reports making rounds..

She used to call him ‘Zeby Darling’ when she wanted something.

…She gave an interview on BBC -igbo version a few hrs ago today ..she says she is still alive as of today till God Almighty calls for her ..Her TV husband Chief Zebudaya has also given a statement debunking her rumoured death ..