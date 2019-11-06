Osinbajo not errand boy, to take bill to the president -Lawmaker

Honourable Akin Alabi, the founder of Nigeria’s first online sports betting portal, NairaBET, who is also lawmaker representing Oyo State’s Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, has said that, in a presidential system of government such as obtained in the United States and Nigeria, the post of the Chief of Staff is more powerful than that of the Vice President.

Wondering what Osinbajo’s relationship is with Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Alabi tweeted further, “I don’t know whether there are problems between the Chief of Staff and the Vice President. Maybe there is. It’s politics and it happens everywhere.

“But with this bill signing issue, there is nothing out of the ordinary for the Chief of staff to bring a document for the president.”

Continuing, he said, “It is NOT the duty of the Vice President to take a bill to the president. It’s the job of an assistant. Like the Chief of Staff.

The Vice President has been excellent performing his constitutional duties and the ones assigned to him.”

He surmised that, “If the President decides NOT to see Vice President Osinbajo as a PA, which I don’t think he should, then I’m 100% in support of that.