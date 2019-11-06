Panic over Dec 7 deadline to withdrawn power coys licences

Power distribution companies have till December 7 to submit their written responses providing reasons why their licences should not be cancelled, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission declared on Tuesday.

In an updated document on the notice of hearing on the petitions by Discos on the Minor Review and Minimum Remittance Order dated November 5, 2019, and obtained from the commission in Abuja, the power sector regulator also outlined additional expectations from the Discos.

The commission had issued a cancellation notice to eight power distribution companies in October this year and mandated them to respond within 60 days, otherwise their licences would be cancelled.

It named the eight firms as Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Ikeja, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Yola Discos.

The Discos, according to the NERC, breached the terms and conditions of their respective distribution licences based on the provisions of Electric Power Sector Reform Act and the 2016 – 2018 Minor Review of Multi Year Tariff Order and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year.

