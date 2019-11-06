Sowore regains freedom today, why he was not release yesterday

Reports have it that by the time they got to the SSS office, the SSS officials told them they had closed around 3:30pm.

Detained activist and convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (aka Mandate), who are facing treasonable felony charge that was preferred against them by the Federal Government, may likely regain their freedom today.

Counsel to the defendants and human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday that his clients have fulfilled all their bail conditions.

Falana, SAN, expressed optimism that the duo would be freed later in the day.

Meanwhile, trial Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has fixed December 5 and 6 to commence trial of the defendants on the seven-count charge against them.