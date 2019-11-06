Mrs Lizzy Evoeme, popularly known as Madam Ovuleria Uredia Nwogbo, the TV wife of Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo (Chief Chika Okpala) alias 4.30 in the popular and long running Nigerian Television Authority series, The Masquerade.
She gave viewers so much joy.
TV wife of Chief Zebrudaya, Ovuleria is dead
