Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

TV wife of Chief Zebrudaya, Ovuleria is dead

Younews Ng November 6, 2019 Celebrity, Comedy, Entertainment, Events, Music, My views, News, spices, Trending Leave a comment 49 Views

Mrs Lizzy Evoeme, popularly known as Madam Ovuleria Uredia Nwogbo, the TV wife of Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo (Chief Chika Okpala) alias 4.30 in the popular and long running Nigerian Television Authority series, The Masquerade.
She gave viewers so much joy.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nigeria 1 – 3 Netherlands Eaglets out of the World Cup

The West Africans dreams of winning the age-grade tournament for a record sixth time came ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.