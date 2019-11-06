Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

UBA partners BRITISH AIRWAYS …Cardholders Get 10-15% Discount on Ticket to Over 200 Destinations

November 6, 2019

It is a big deal, and UBA is excited to announce the signing of their partnership with British Airways.

All UBA Cardholders Present at the signing were General Manager, Corporate Bank; Muyiwa Akinyemi, Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, British Airways(BA); Kola Olayinka, Head, Marketing UBA; Dupe Olusola, Head, Aviation, UBA Plc; Bode Aregbesola, Sales Manager, New Business Nigeria, British Airways; Peju Diya and staff of UBA.

‘I am hoping that our two organisations will continue in the spirit of our partnership and do even greater things’ says Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, British Airways (BA), Kola Olayinka.

‘What keeps an organisation is the people that work there, the customers that we serve and how well we do it. British Airways has a very impressive record, a brand that is at the height of its standard in this industry and I can say the same of UBA.

UBA is truly Pan-African, a strong bank delivering quality service with quality people’- General Manager, Corporate Bank, UBA, Muyiwa Akinyemi saysThe access to enjoy this discount is to have a UBA card. We are shifting our banking services to align with our customers. Whatever it is that will delight our customers, we will do. That is why we have chosen a very strategic partner like British Airways. We believe this is the time to celebrate customers especially during this season by making it more affordable for people to travel. This discount runs from now till April 2020

