Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo steals show @ MTV Europe Music Awards

Younews Ng November 7, 2019 Celebrity, Effizzy, Events, Music, Sports, Trending, Winning Leave a comment 33 Views

Legendary UEFA Champions League icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Sunday attended the MTV Europe Music Awards looking like a dashing music star.
The awards was held this past Sunday and he was in attendance with his long time girlfriend, Georgina.
Georgina is the mother of one of his children and they’ve been together for a while now.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

How a Radio presenter escaped from kidnappers’ den

Some months ago Lucci Dozie was kidnapped on Lagos Island as she was going for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.