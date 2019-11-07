Legendary UEFA Champions League icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Sunday attended the MTV Europe Music Awards looking like a dashing music star.
The awards was held this past Sunday and he was in attendance with his long time girlfriend, Georgina.
Georgina is the mother of one of his children and they’ve been together for a while now.
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo steals show @ MTV Europe Music Awards
