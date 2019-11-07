How a Radio presenter escaped from kidnappers’ den

Some months ago Lucci Dozie was kidnapped on Lagos Island as she was going for her Wednesday show on Inspiration FM.

“A young man in his late thirties approached me to ask for directions to Idumota. As I turned to give him directions, he put a gun to my waist and asked me to cooperate. If I don’t, he will shoot me and everyone will disperse. I acted normal with my heart in my intestines. An SUV pulled up and I was asked to enter. All this happened at 8AM.

An unending journey started. I was asked to lay on the floor of the vehicle with my knees bent. When my phone rang, I was given to answer and it was my anchor at Inspiration FM cos I was running late, she could detect the fear in my voice and called my husband.

Prior to the kidnap, My husband walks me to the train station, it’s a distance from my house. Posh was with me that day. My husband told me Lulu bring Posh, let her be with me today so that you can be free and concentrate on your radio show. I handed her over bag and all.

So, on the vehicle floor I began praying calling forth angels to work for me.

Car stopped. I was asked to come down. Love and behold… Bush, uncompleted building, lots of young boys and women smoking something or sniffing. I kept speaking and I was pushed into a room where I saw loads of raw cash on the floor. They called my husband asking for 10 Million. I told them that if they turn us upside down that even one million ha dokara doka won’t come out. They hit me with the butt of their guns to shut up.

I was left alone and I burst forth in tongues reminding ABBA of my children, the teen church I serve, my husband’s service in ministry, my parents combine too. I reminded Him of the covenant of life and safety. I tongued till I was parched.

One of them came into the room speaking My dialect- Owerri. I held him and begged him in the owerri dialect I could manage and told him I have a baby and was just recovering from surgery. Please he should consider my children. He asked me which part of Owerri I’m from, I told him Naze. When I said that, he sat down fast and asked which compound, I said Kamalu. He got up paced the room and asked for someone’s name and I replied in affirmative who she was. He said that is his aunt who is married to a late Uncle of mine and that he knows my dad. He went out, heard him speak Yoruba to the others and came back in after 30mins.

He told me if you don’t leave here today, you will be killed and your parts will be harvested.

. He led me to a window, broke it and asked me to jump over the half fence and run for my life. Did I run? I flew, I kept asking to be shown a way out of the bush. I switched to tongues while running. Then I saw a dirt road, I followed it. When I saw headlights, I ducked into the bush. Then I saw a bike with one rider approaching, I waved him down and all could mutter was junction. He took me to a junction and asked for money in Cefas. Hmmmm, Cefas? Where I dey? He said Seme. Dear God! I went into the crowd and was begging for 100 naira. You need to see me, I was looking like a mad woman. Muddy and all. One lady gave me the money, I paid the biker and boarded a bus going to Mile 2-Maza Maza.

In the bus, I started speaking in tongues again. Next thing someone paid for me and gave me 1000 naira. When we got to Mile 2. I called my anchor using someone else’s phone and she called my husband.