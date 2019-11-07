Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Osinbajo’s security aides beat up Vanguard Newspaper photojournalist

Younews Ng November 7, 2019 buhari, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 4 Views

Embattled Vice President of Nigeria,  Yemi Osinbajo’s security aides had a major disagreement with Vanguard Newspaper photojournalist,  attached to the Aso Rock Villa, Mr Abayomi Adeshida, in line of duty..eventually it degenerated to combat.The reporter got a thorough beaten.

The incident took place at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja

It was during the opening session of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NiDCOM, chaired by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

