Osinbajo’s security aides beat up Vanguard Newspaper photojournalist

Embattled Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo’s security aides had a major disagreement with Vanguard Newspaper photojournalist, attached to the Aso Rock Villa, Mr Abayomi Adeshida, in line of duty..eventually it degenerated to combat.The reporter got a thorough beaten.

The incident took place at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja

It was during the opening session of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NiDCOM, chaired by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.