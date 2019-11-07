Revealed..Names, positions of Osinbajo’s sacked 35 aides

YOU NEWS Online has obtained names and portfolios of some of the aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who were sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The vice president,we learnt has retrieved the sack letters from the affected aides, as expected. And sources said he is unhappy with the development and awaiting the return of the president from the United Kingdom.”

The second source, who also corroborated the retrieval of the letters, said the vice president wanted to know whether the 35 aides were relieved of their appointments on the order of the president.

Names of Osinbajo’s sacked aides

The names of the 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari are:

Jibola Ajayi- SA, Legal

Lanre Osinbona- SSA,ICT

Imeh Okon- SSA, Infrastructure

Jide Awolowo- SA, Oil and Gas

Lilian Idiaghe- SA, Research,Legal and Compliance

Arukino Umukoro- SA, Niger Delta

Bala Liman Mohammed SSA Economy

Edobor Iyamu SSA, Niger Delta

Dolapo Bright SSA, Agro Allied Value Chain

Toyosi Onaolapo SA, Community engagement

Gambo Manzo SA, Political

Bisi Ogungbemi SA, Political Matters

Edirin Akemu SSA, Industry,Trade & Investment

Akin Soetan STA,

Economic matters

Aondaver Kuttuh Technical Assistant, Rule of Law

Ife Adebayo SA, Innovation

Yussuf Ali SA, Power regulations

Tola Asekun SSA, National boundary commission

Morakinyo Beckley SA, Off grid power

Yosola Akinbi SSA, NEC

Tochi Nwachukwu SA, Power Privatisation

Bode Gbore SSA, Political

Abdulrahman Baffa Yola SA, Political

Kolade Sofola SA, Infrastructure

Ebi Awosika STA, Coimmunity Engagement

Muyiwa Abiodun SSA, Power

Forri Samson Banu SA, Entrepreneurship

Bege Bala SA, BPE

Feyishayo Aina SA, Community engagement

Halima Bawa SA, Community Engagement

Nkechi Chukwueke SA, Community engagement

Ilsa Essien SA, Media