Fayemi says Sen.Adeyeye’s sack is a shocking ,unexpected setback

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has described the sack of the former Senate spokesman as shocking, saying the more painful was the fact that the ruling of the Appellate Court that sat in Kaduna remained final in the matter.

He, therefore, urged Senator Adeyeye to remain calm despite the judicial pronouncement, saying that the ruling, though shocking and unexpected, is not the end of his political career or his public service.

He described Senator Adeyeye as a dogged fighter and a politician of repute who is loved by his people.

Dr. Fayemi said he was convinced that the former Senate spokesman would bounce back and play more significant roles in the nation’s politics.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the senator campaigned vigorously during the last election and got the endorsement of the people of the district, adding that that made the Court of Appeal’s ruling quite disturbing.

“As we continue to deepen our democratic culture, we cannot but witness occasional setbacks of this nature. It is part of the sacrifice for our nation building.

“We must accept the decision of the appellate court- which is the final arbiter in this particular election petition, with equanimity, though painfully.

“The court’s ruling notwithstanding, Senator Adeyeye remains a credible politician with huge democratic credentials. While many may see this as a temporary setback, I urge him to brace up and see it as part of the sacrifice for the growth of democracy in the country.

“I am convinced that Senator Adeyeye will bounce back, in view of the pride of place he occupies in the hearts of his people,” the governor said.

The Appellate Court sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday in a three-man panel led by Justice Uzor Anyanwu nullified the election of the senator representing Ekiti South, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Mainwhile, the governor has congratulated Senator Abiodun Olujimi over her victory at the Court of Appeal.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, urged the senator-elect to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that Ekiti interest is paramount in her agenda at the Senate.