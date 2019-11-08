Ondo gov, Akeredolu still ill, Tinubu visits

Picture can tell stories, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is suspected to be battling a chronic ailment , common to all mortals, but it has been randomly denied.

He is mainly housed in Abuja, and does not attend state functions. The governor returned from his annual leave on Oct.4, and had been in Abuja since, “to attend to many issues, including political meetings”.

According to a commissioner, Akeredolu is hale and hearty and will soon return to the state.

Mr. Zadok Akintoye, Director, Media and Publicity, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo Chapter, had on Oct. 18 expressed concern on the health of the governor.

Now that APC chieftains are visiting him,.the real situation may be made known soon.

National Vice Chairman (Southwest), All Progressives Congress (APC), Bankole Oluwajana; National leader, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,(SAN), paid a courtesy visit to Akeredolu at the Ondo state Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja… on Thursday.