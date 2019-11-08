Pastor Iginla invents new miracle style, charges N50k to swim in ‘Pool Of Bethsheda’

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly who divorced his wife after seven years of marital crises is in the news again !

This time it is not about an extramarital affair which he had publicly confessed to a few months ago and pleaded for mercy from his congregants.

Iginla has been accused of charging members and deliverance-seekers N50,000 to swim in a pool he built in his church and receive instant healing.

According to him, The Pool of Bathsheba has healing power and can heal any sickness under the sun that includes Ebola and HIV/AIDS once you enter to swim.

But this is not the main gist; the good news is that this Pool of Bathsheba is not free, it cost a pricey sum of #50,000 only, for you to swim and all your problems in this life are gone.

Guess what; church members are queuing up to swim after paying 50k, the swimming pool is never in short supply of customers as the queue to swim is endless.

“For those who are too poor to pay 50K, there is an anointed bottle water sourced from the “pool of Bethsheba.” It goes for 10K.

I am not sure it has as much healing power as paying 50K to submerge yourself in the pool itself.

I mean, you cannot cheat God. It is Pay as you go” he concluded.

So here you have it; since Nigerians are going through tough times, Pastor Joshua came up with a masterstroke and one of the biggest inventions to ever come out of this side of the world called Pool of Bathsheba, so once you submerged yourself in the pool of water, your problems and sickness are gone and gone forever.