‘Sowore yet to regain freedom, with all conditions fulfilled’

Mr Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, yet to regain freedom, despite fulfilling all conditions.

The Department of State Services on Thursday continued to hold them, though it had received court’s warrants for the release of the two men.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, before whom both men are being prosecuted by the Federal Government on treasonable felony charges, had on Wednesday signed the warrants for their release from custody.