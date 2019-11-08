‘Sowore yet to regain freedom, with all conditions fulfilled’

Mr Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, yet to regain freedom, despite fulfilling all conditions.
The Department of State Services on Thursday continued to hold them, though it had received court’s warrants for the release of the two men.
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, before whom both men are being prosecuted by the Federal Government on treasonable felony charges, had on Wednesday signed the warrants for their release from custody.
Defence lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, said the warrants were served by a court bailiff on the security agency around 10am on Thursday.
“After serving them, they said they would call us thereafter,” Abubakar said.
He said DSS officials had yet to get back to him or any member of the legal team as of the time of talking to our correspondent at about 5.49pm on Thursday.