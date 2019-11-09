Dr Ore Falomo, famous as M.K.O. doctor is dead ,his last regrets

Sources at his Maryland, Lagos hospital said he died around 2 am on Saturday after a brief illness.

A renowned doctor, Falomo had as clients many eminent Nigerians, top military leaders, monarchs, businessmen and diplomats.

Doctor was fond of eating cake (which was always handy inside the fridge by his dining area where Doctor was fond of sitting with piles of books and newspapers) and tea and would gladly shared with visitors.

With his contact newspapers, especially The Guardian had a front row report about the late MKO Abiola.

Ore Falomo was prepared to receive Abiola after the death of the late Gen Sani Abacha. It was a traumatic time for him when the unacclaimed winner of that election eventually died in detention.

If there was a regret that Doctor had, it was that we never put down the saga in a book form.