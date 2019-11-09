Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Dr Ore Falomo, famous as M.K.O. doctor is dead ,his last regrets

Younews Ng November 9, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 23 Views

Dr Ore Falomo, the personal physician of late MKO Abiola is dead. From information  gathered, he died after a brief illness in the early hours of today. 

Sources at his Maryland, Lagos hospital said he died around 2 am on Saturday after a brief illness.

A renowned doctor, Falomo had as clients many eminent Nigerians, top military leaders, monarchs, businessmen and diplomats.

Doctor was fond of eating cake (which was always handy inside the fridge by his dining area where Doctor was fond of sitting with piles of books and newspapers) and tea and would gladly shared with visitors.

With his contact newspapers, especially The Guardian had a front row report about the late MKO Abiola.

Ore Falomo was prepared to receive Abiola after the death of the late Gen Sani Abacha. It was a traumatic time for him when the unacclaimed winner of that election eventually died in detention.

If there was a regret that Doctor had, it was that we never put down the saga in a book form.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ondo gov, Akeredolu still ill, Tinubu visits

Picture can tell stories, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is suspected to be battling a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.