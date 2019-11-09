Kehinde of the Lijadu sisters dies from 1996 staircase fall @ 71
November 9, 2019
Kehinde, the twin sister of Taiwo of the Lijadu sisters fame, dies in New York, (USA), on Saturday morning, aged 71.
The identical sisters were cousins of the late maverick afrobeat icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.
The news of her death was broken by her twin sister and later confirmed by her cousin, David Olanrewaju Lijadu.
The deceased, who has been battling severe stroke following a fall from the staircase in 1996, ruled the Nigerian music scene, along with her identical sister, from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s.
The Lijadu Sisters, Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu, are identical twin sisters from Nigeria. Born on 18 September 1948,
The duo had to their credit several albums, including ‘Horizon Unlimited’, ‘Danger’, ‘Africa’ and ‘Sunshine’, among others, with evergreen tracks such as Reincarnation, Danger, Orere Elejigbo
