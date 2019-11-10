Akpabio wins appeal, court orders rerun in one LG within 90 days

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has ordered a rerun in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State where Senator Godswill Akpabio lost to Senator Christopher Ekpenyong in the February 23, 2019 senatorial election in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

The court ordered a rerun in Essien Udim within 90 days.

The appellate court nullified the election of Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who was declared winner of the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Dr. Ekpenyong and conduct fresh election in the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District within 90 days.

Akpabio in a swift reaction on his Twitter page, said the judgement was a victory for democracy.

Akpabio, who is currently the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election, had gone to the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the election petition tribunal to declare the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ekpenyong, winner