High hopes over Premier League fixtures, ..eyes on Liverpool, Man City

Premier League Gameweek 12 looks sets to be a cracker with the pick of the fixtures taking place at Anfield as Liverpool host Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could go nine points clear at the top of the table if they are victorious, so it’s no wonder the encounter is being billed as a potential title decider.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has played down the significance of the trip to Merseyside but must know deep down that anything other than a win will represent a significant psychological blow to his players.

The Reds made a huge statement last time out with their dramatic late win against Aston Villa. Despite being subpar for most of the game, Sadio Mane’s 95th-minute winner gave Klopp and his side a vital victory